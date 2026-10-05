David Van Der Walt

The International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem (ICEJ) used its annual Sukkot celebration this year to support businesses in Judea and Samaria and oppose efforts to boycott products from the region.

ICEJ CFO David Van Der Walt tells Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that the organization invited small businesses from Judea and Samaria to take part in the Sukkot event, allowing Christian visitors to purchase their products.

“We have invited some of the small businesses to come to our event so that our pilgrims that come up, our Christians, can come and buy their products and make a stand against this very bad boycott and antisemitism that's going on now, especially from Europe," he said.

The ICEJ also organized visits to Judea and Samaria for participants in the celebration, "Bringing the people there so they can stand with Israel and the Jewish people in that area," Van Der Walt said.

The visitors traveled to Efrat and Shiloh, where they were given the opportunity to purchase local products. Van Der Walt said the initiative was intended to protest measures emerging from Europe targeting the region.

Asked whether visitors were concerned about traveling to communities in Judea and Samaria, Van Der Walt said the participants were familiar with Israel and were not afraid to visit.

“They know that it's generally quite peaceful there in Samaria, so they're not afraid to come to visit," he said. “It is just the media that are giving a wrong picture out there to the rest of the world."

“Our people, they are bold and they're ready to come and to visit all of these places in Samaria," he added.

Addressing how Israel should respond to anti-Israel campaigns, Van Der Walt called for increased efforts to present Israel’s position and what he described as the reality on the ground.

“I think, first of all, Israel should try as much as possible to do what we call the Hasbara, to get the truth out there of what is really happening in Samaria," he said, arguing that incidents in the region are often presented disproportionately in the media.

“I think Israel should just get their message out there as much as they can," he added.

Van Der Walt concluded with a message to Israelis and the Jewish people, saying that Christian supporters, particularly in the evangelical community, continue to stand with Israel.

“There are friends around the world, the Christians that love Israel, mainly the evangelical community, and they want to continue to strongly stand with Israel and to give that message out that you guys are not alone," he said.

“We are going to continue fighting this battle on your behalf and with you, especially with new antisemitism that has grown so much around the world," Van Der Walt added. “This is our message that we are with you and we are with you to the end."