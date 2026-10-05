ההתפרצות לנאום של נתניהו ערוץ 7

The father of Tom Godo disrupted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address on Monday at the State Memorial Ceremony for the Victims of the October 7th Massacre.

"You didn't protect my son on October 7th; you didn't protect 1,200 victims murdered in one day. Shame, disgrace. Insolent," the bereaved father shouted at Netanyahu.

The Prime Minister stopped his address for several seconds due to the heckling, and then continued.

Tom Godo was killed on October 8th, 2023, by friendly fire from IDF soldiers who entered the family's home in Kibbutz Kissufim while working to rescue the residents.

Godo, his wife, and three daughters stayed in the shelter without electricity or cellular service. Tom held on to the shelter door handle to protect his family.

In the morning, after they heard voices calling on them to open the door, shots were fired at them, hitting Tom and killing him. Limor and the three girls managed to flee through the window.

For a year and a half, Tom's family believed he was murdered by Hamas terrorists. Only in April 2025, after an IDF investigation, they learned that he was killed by mistaken gunfire from IDF forces who feared it was a hostage situation.