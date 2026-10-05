Two terrorist attacks were attempted on Monday within hours of each other in Judea and Samaria.

IDF forces operating near Bani Naim in the Hebron Hills saw a vehicle with three terrorists moving suspiciously. The vehicle then accelerated toward the forces' vehicle and struck it.

In response, the soldiers fired toward the vehicle, and hits were identified. No IDF soldiers were hurt.

According to reports from the scene, one of the suspects was killed, another was severely wounded, and the third was arrested.

A few hours later, two terrorists, at least one armed with a knife, entered the grazing areas of the Hanina Farm in the Binyamin Region. According to the Binyamin Regional Council, the terrorist set fire to an Israeli vehicle, causing severe damage.

According to testimonies from the scene, the terrorist was wearing gloves and carrying additional equipment. A knife was found at the scene, and the Regional Council says he attempted to commit a stabbing attack.

A resident who saw what was happening ran over the terrorist and neutralized him. The terrorist was apprehended, and IDF forces were dispatched to the scene. No injuries were reported.

IDF was dispatched to the scene and is conducting cordons in the area and pursuing the additional terrorist.