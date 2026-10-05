Since October 7, 289 children across Israel have been named Aner in memory of Aner Shapira, z"l - the young hero who repeatedly hurled grenades out of a bomb shelter near Re’im, sacrificing his life to save those trapped inside.

Data provided by the Aner Shapira Association show a sharp increase in the number of children being given the name since the outbreak of the war. Before October 7, an average of only about 11 children a year in Israel were named Aner. Since the war began, that number has risen to more than ten times that figure.

Behind the numbers is a deeply personal form of remembrance for Aner’s parents, Shira and Moshe Shapira, which continues to grow with every family that chooses the name. In an interview with the Yediot Ahronot daily, the couple spoke about their feelings upon learning that hundreds of children now carry their son’s name.

“Discovering that more and more parents are choosing to name their child Aner is an emotion that is difficult to put into words," they said. “Every such child is an entire world, carrying with him something of our Aner - his courage, his love, his creativity and his choice to protect others even in the most difficult moments."

His parents said that alongside their longing for their son, knowing that his name is now being spoken by families across Israel gives them a sense that his memory continues to live on in everyday life.

“Aner is gone, and our longing for him only grows, but knowing that his name continues to be heard in homes, kindergartens and families throughout the country gives us the feeling that his light continues to spread. There is no stronger form of remembrance than this: not simply remembering Aner, but choosing to bring something of him into life itself," they said.