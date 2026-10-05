Flags lowered to half-mast in observance of day of remembrance for October 7

President Isaac Herzog on Monday morning opened the national day of remembrance for the events of October 7, 2023, by lowering the Israeli flag to half-mast at the President’s Residence.

The lowering of the flag symbolizes the collective national mourning of the State of Israel and its citizens. It honors the men, women, children, infants, elderly, civilians, and soldiers who were murdered or fell during the October 7 terrorist attack and the subsequent Swords of Iron War.

The day is also dedicated to honoring all those who were physically and emotionally wounded, and who continue to carry the deep scars of October 7 and the war.