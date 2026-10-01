Matan Bar Noy, head of the World Zionist Organization (WZO) delegation to Britain and Europe, tore up a resolution adopted by the Green Party of England and Wales defining Zionism as racism on Sunday evening, in front of the British Parliament in London.

Bar Noy's gesture was inspired by former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Chaim Herzog, who, in 1975, tore up UN General Assembly Resolution 3379, which equated Zionism with racism, while standing at the General Assembly podium. The resolution was repealed by the UN in 1991.

"Zionism is the national liberation movement of the Jewish people and the expression of their right to self-determination in their historic homeland," Bar Noy said.

"Fifty-one years after the UN adopted the disgraceful resolution equating Zionism with racism, and years after the world reversed that decision, there are those who are trying to bring back the same libel through the back door," he added.

"Here, in the heart of British democracy, our message is clear: We will not accept any attempt to turn the Jewish people's very right to self-determination into racism. I am tearing up this resolution and throwing it where it belongs: into the dustbin of history."

According to Bar Noy, the resolution is particularly serious in light of rising antisemitism in Britain and the hostile atmosphere toward Israel and the Jewish community.

"Precisely at a time like this, political parties are expected to demonstrate responsibility and fight hatred, rather than legitimize it by delegitimizing Zionism. Criticism of the Israeli government is legitimate, and let us debate it; denying the Jewish people's right to self-determination is something entirely different," he said.

The resolution, approved at the Green Party's conference, defines Zionism as "racism" and calls for the establishment of a single Palestinian state in which "equal rights for all" would be guaranteed, without mentioning the continued existence of the State of Israel or a two-state solution.

The motion was submitted by the "Greens for Palestine" group and passed with 56% of the vote, while 44% opposed it.

A total of 1,835 people participated in the vote, out of more than 200,000 party members. Green Party leader Zack Polanski abstained from voting.