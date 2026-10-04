For the first time since its formation, Ofer Winter's Amcha Yisrael party has failed to pass the electoral threshold in a Kan News election poll.

In the poll published on Sunday evening, Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party continues to lead as the largest party with 23 seats. It is followed by Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud, which won 21 seats.

Naftali Bennett's Together Party came in third place in the poll with 12 seats, followed by Yisrael Beytenu with nine.

Behind them, with eight seats each: Yair Golan's Democrats, which lost one seat since the previous poll; Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit, which gained a seat; Shas and United Torah Judaism, which also gained a seat each; and the Joint List composed of the Arab Hadash, Ta'al, and Balad parties.

Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionist-Zehut party remains unchanged since the previous poll, with six seats. The Unit Arab List wins five seats. The union between Yoaz Hendel's Reservists and Dr. Yaron Zelekha's Economic Party peaks its head above the threshold, winning four seats.

Below the threshold are Amcha Yisrael, as mentioned, as well as Blue and White and the Tizbur Haharedi.

Following Winter's party falling below the electoral threshold, the distribution of seats among the political blocs has also shifted: Eisenkot's bloc receives 52 seats, Netanyahu's bloc 51, the Arab parties 13, and the Hendel-Zelicha alliance 4 seats.

On the question of who is best suited to serve as Prime Minister, Eisenkot has once again taken the lead over Netanyahu.