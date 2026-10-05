If you have trouble guarding your eyes from immodest images on the web, you are not the only one. The problem began a long time ago with Eve in the Garden of Eden.

The account of her tragic error is found in the very first portion of the Torah, “Bereishit," as it says:

“And the woman SAW that the tree was good for eating, and that is was DESIROUS TO THE EYES…." In a way it sounds like the Internet, no? Too bad that Eve didn’t have a filter on her eyes. The world would be a lot better place today.

After Eve convinced Adam to eat the forbidden fruit with her, the Torah relates:

“Then the EYES of both of them were opened..."

The Zohar, the Arizal, and a long list of Kabbalists explain that eating the forbidden fruit wasn’t their only sin. One thing led to another, and they soon found themselves expelled from the Gan Eden (Ketubot 65B). Mankind has been trying to get back ever since.

Without delving into the secret meaning of the text, mankind’s downfall was brought about by the eyes. Unto this very day, how many countless victims fall prey to the same wandering after their eyes via the web? No one is free from this temptation, as we learn from the continuation of the Bereshit story. Even angels, upon seeing the beauty of the women on earth, fell from their celestial standing.

The Ramban writes that man need not be ashamed of his physical desires, as long as they stand in the service of the Almighty, as set down in his “Letter of Holiness." But when man fails to abide by the guidelines which the Torah and its Sages have established, he forfeits his Divine Image.

It is no secret that there are great spiritual dangers in undiscerning Internet viewing, for young people and adults alike. Viewers can transgress Torah prohibitions, including:

“Be holy, because I the L-rd your G-d am holy."

“Do not stray after your heart and your eyes."

“Sanctify your camp and let no immoral matter be seen there."

“You must guard yourselves from every evil thing."

“Do not turn astray after their gods."

“Do not bring an abomination into your home." Or your pocket.

So if you still haven’t installed a reliable filter on your computer and smartphone - do so today. The real way to do it is to ask a friend to download the filter for you, whereby only he knows the code. That way the “snake" won’t be able to beguile you the way he did to Adam and Eve in the Garden.

And download a filter for your teenage children as well. If you don’t you will be violating the prohibition not to set a stumbling block in front of a blind man. Kids today are computer wizards so you have to download the most effective filter on the market. No matter how much they kick and scream, do it. You will be saving their souls.