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Leila Khaled and the battle for the Western audience

A weaker military actor can increase its political power by shaping how a conflict is perceived far beyond the battlefield. Opinion.

Alex Grobman, PhD
Leila KhaledDr. Alex Grobman
  • 2 minutes
Volunteers at IDC's 'Hasbara Room'
Volunteers at IDC's 'Hasbara Room'IDC