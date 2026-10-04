IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir warned on Sunday that Israel would continue taking preemptive military action against emerging threats, as he announced the conclusion of the IDF's investigations into the failures of October 7 and outlined plans to expand the military's capabilities.

Speaking at a conference of senior IDF commanders at the Glilot base, Zamir emphasized that the military must prepare for the possibility of a surprise war and strengthen its ability to confront threats across multiple fronts.

"We are building the IDF’s strategy with readiness for a surprise war, including the preemptive thwarting of severe threats as they develop, as our reference scenario - this is our operational compass," Zamir declared.

"We removed threats; we are operating in all arenas, defending forward, and continuing to pursue our enemies everywhere. Our message is clear: Whoever threatens to harm us and builds the capabilities to do so - we will act in advance and strike them with a decisive blow."

The conference, attended by commanders holding the rank of Brigadier General and above from across the IDF's commands, directorates, and branches, focused on the findings of the October 7 investigations and the implementation of lessons learned from the failures surrounding the Hamas massacre.

The gathering began with a moment of silence in memory of those murdered and killed on October 7. Senior officers subsequently presented the major findings of the investigations, measures being implemented to address identified failures, and mechanisms established to oversee the process.

"I chose to convene the IDF senior commanders forum today, on the eve of the national memorial day for the events of October 7th, as a message," Zamir said.

"We are examining the status of implementing the lessons from the October 7th investigations, with recognition of the magnitude of the failure alongside the understanding that we must not sink into them, but rather learn, draw lessons, improve, and move forward. The events of October 7th continue to accompany us, and our duty is to ensure that they do not happen again."

Zamir announced that 2027 would be dedicated to investigating the broader war, including examining individual theaters of combat and identifying lessons applicable throughout the military.

The conference marked the first stage of a broader investigative process that will include an examination of Operation Roaring Lion and eventually culminate in a comprehensive assessment of the war.

Addressing the military's future force structure, Zamir stressed that Israel's limited geographic size requires a larger military capable of responding to simultaneous threats.

"One of our greatest lessons is the need to expand our margin of security. The State of Israel is a geographically small country without territorial depth, and it faces multi-front threats," he said.

"We must build the IDF’s force structure in light of all challenges and threats. The size of the IDF is our strategic depth. Therefore, we must expand the IDF and adapt it to its growing missions."

During the conference, Zamir presented a certificate of appreciation to Chief Warrant Officer V. of Unit 8200, who had warned before October 7 that Hamas was preparing a large-scale surprise attack.

Zamir praised V.'s professionalism and stressed the importance of encouraging independent thinking and dissenting assessments within the military.

"In our organizational culture, we must not allow people-pleasing discourse, intellectual tyranny, or the suppression of critical thinking," he stated.

Reflecting on the war, Zamir acknowledged the military's failures on October 7 while praising the bravery and sacrifice of its soldiers, the leadership of its commanders, and cooperation between different branches of the IDF.

"On October 7th, the IDF failed severely, but the IDF got back on its feet and proved itself to have a determined spirit, bringing about a historic and unprecedented multi-front victory," he said.

Zamir concluded by emphasizing that the military remains on heightened alert amid the current security situation.

"The entire IDF is in constant readiness. We are all on guard. It is our duty to prevent surprise and to prepare for surprise," he said.

"We are in a period of tension and alertness, and each person in their own sector must be alert and prepared."