Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that he intends to expand Israel's naval capabilities after hearing from defense officials about Israel's need for additional submarines, ships, and more during a visit to the Ashdod Naval Base.

Netanyahu was accompanied on his visit to the base by Defense Minister Israel Katz. The Naval Chief of Staff and Commander of the Ashdod Base briefed Netanyahu on the challenges in the naval arena and the operations of forces in the southern sector, including the patrol squadron and the landing craft company.

During the visit, the Prime Minister and Defense Minister were also presented with a display of the weapons used by the forces to contend with threats against Israel, both in defensive and offensive operations.

"The sea has become an international battlefield," Netanyahu stated. He mentioned the current events in the Hormuz Strait and Bab al-Mandeb Strait, and added that the Israeli territorial waters are also under threat.

He sent a message particularly addressed to the Houthis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is seeking to use submarines. "Our enemies want to threaten our territorial waters in the Mediterranean Sea, our sea ports, and our maritime traffic. Of course, we will not allow this to happen."

The Prime Minister declared that he intends to advance Israel's naval combat capabilities: "In this field too, on and under the sea, I intend for Israel to be one of the world leaders in this field of warfare."