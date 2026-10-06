Writing in Canada's National Post on October 3, Jesse Kline stripped away the polite fiction surrounding Western legacy media. "It has long been apparent that the CBC's coverage of the Middle East has had a clear anti-Israel bias," Klein observed. "But recent events hint at something much darker: an institutional willingness to downplay or minimize harms caused to Jews, including those living right here in Canada."

Klein's indictment exposes a systematic, malignant rot. We saw it laid bare when the CBC issued a cowardly directive forbidding its journalists from calling the Hamas monsters who slaughtered, raped, and decapitated Israelis on October 7 "terrorists." We saw it again in the media's disgraceful handling of the Natania Hospital case, where institutional reflexes consistently scrambled to minimize Jewish blood and twist the facts.

But while Kline correctly diagnoses the malice of legacy media operating safely from their comfortable Western bureaus, his observation forces us to confront a far more urgent, existential question for Israel's survival: Why on earth are we still allowing journalists from these blatantly hostile, antisemitic networks to operate inside our borders?

Israel took a necessary and correct step when it banned Al Jazeera- a state-sponsored bullhorn for terrorist propaganda. But it is flatly absurd to stop there. Outlets like Turkey's TRT World, a direct mouthpiece for an overtly antisemitic government, have no business operating here. The same hammer must fall on Western legacy giants like the CBC, the New York Times, and the BBC. These institutions do not practice journalism; they manufacture weaponized narratives that fuel global anti-Semitism and actively delegitimize the Jewish state.

Expelling these hostile organizations is not just justified - it is a national security imperative based on two undeniable realities.

First, reporting from Israel is a privilege, not an inherent right. Sovereignty means a nation has the absolute authority to decide who crosses its borders and who gets official state accreditation. For decades, Israel's Government Press Office ( GPO) has suffered from an elite inferiority complex, coddling hostile reporters and only delaying or revoking credentials in the most extreme domestic security cases. This pathetic policy of appeasement must end.

A news organization's behavior at its home headquarters--whether it peddles antisemitic tropes, launders terrorist talking points, or minimizes atrocities, must dictate its access to Israel. If an institution is fundamentally compromised in London, New York, or Toronto, it should be barred from Jerusalem.

Stop rewarding our enemies with front-row seats.

Second, information warfare is an active front in this multi-front war. Israel is fighting for its life against physical terrorists on its borders, but it is simultaneously fighting a war for its very legitimacy on the global stage. Outlets like the BBC and the New York Times routinely treat unverified data from genocidal terrorist groups as gospel, cook up grotesque false equivalencies, and print inflammatory headlines that directly spark violent antisemitic riots in Paris, London, and Toronto. By granting these activists press credentials, Israel is effectively hosting the scouts of an information army dedicated to its destruction. It is operational madness.

We cannot afford to be naive about history. During the Second World War, the New York Times intentionally and systematically buried news of the Holocaust, relegating the mass murder of Europe's Jews to back-page fragments to avoid drawing attention to Jewish suffering. Today, the modern press corps follows the exact same script. They minimize the genocidal ambitions of Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran while hyper-focusing on and demonizing Israel's right to self-defense.

For too long, Israel's decisionmakers have cowered in fear of a public relations backlash if they restrict foreign press access. This is a loser's strategy. The backlash exists no matter what we do.

It is time to stop subsidizing and hosting, our own defamation. Foreign media networks that traffic in antisemitic framing and minimize the slaughter of Jews must face real consequences. Their global coverage must be weaponized against them by the GPO. Their credentials must be revoked and their bureaus must be permanently shut down. In a war for survival, you do not let the enemy camp inside your gates