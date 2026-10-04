An initial Israeli investigation into the attempted crash of a Flydubai passenger aircraft traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv indicates that the incident was likely carried out by a lone attacker, CBS News reported, citing sources familiar with the investigation.

According to the report, investigators have not reached a final conclusion, and authorities continue to examine other possible explanations for the attack, including whether the suspect had connections to outside organizations or countries.

The incident occurred on Wednesday as the aircraft approached Israel. The copilot allegedly attacked the captain with a knife and attempted to bring down the plane. Despite his injuries, the captain managed to resist the attacker and open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene.

Several Israeli passengers, assisted by Flydubai personnel, restrained the suspect. Two pilots traveling as passengers subsequently took control of the aircraft and diverted it to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where they made an emergency landing.

The suspect was initially questioned by Saudi authorities before being transferred to the United Arab Emirates, where he is undergoing further interrogation. Israeli representatives have traveled to the UAE to participate in the investigation.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump raised the possibility that the suspect had ties to Iran, although he emphasized that the matter remained under investigation.

"We're working on it right now," Trump said. "They're being very open with us. I would say the answer, based on what I'm hearing, is yes. But we're working on it right now."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CBS News on Wednesday that investigators had not yet established the attacker's motive.

"I don't think it was a hijacking," Netanyahu told CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil, adding, "I think it looks like a suicide attempt."

In a subsequent interview with Fox News on Thursday, Netanyahu said information obtained during questioning indicated that the suspect had undergone Islamist radicalization. He described the attacker as suicidal and said that after passengers and crew restrained him, he repeatedly demanded that they kill him.

Although authorities have not officially released the copilot's identity, several sources involved in the investigation identified him to CBS News as Hamam al Hamami.

According to those sources, al Hamami previously worked for Oman Air, where he initially participated in pilot training. Omani authorities reportedly discovered that he had accessed extremist websites, prompting the airline to remove him from flying duties and assign him an administrative position.

One source said al Hamami subsequently resigned and left Oman Air around 2024.

Investigators are also examining a video that al Hamami allegedly posted featuring aircraft belonging to Israel's El Al airline at an airport in Dubai. The footage reportedly concluded with an image of former al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was eliminated in a US drone strike in 2022.

After leaving Oman Air, al Hamami relocated to Dubai and was hired by Flydubai. Sources told CBS News that the airline did not consult the Omani government regarding his background before employing him.

The sources described al Hamami as an Omani national who was born outside the country and spent much of his life abroad. His father is reportedly Omani, while his mother is Syrian.

Oman's government has not publicly verified his citizenship. Sources suggested that he might also hold a second nationality, potentially explaining how he was permitted to serve on a flight to Israel.