An Omani pilot wanted to crash a Flydubai plane bound for Tel Aviv with over a hundred Israeli passengers on board. How did he manage to enter a plane to fly to Israel and get a blade on board? Who helped him? Who can we trust?

Meanwhile…

“Hamas planned coordinated terrorist attacks in Berlin and Vienna to commemorate the anniversary of the October 7 massacre in Israel," according to a 214-page indictment filed by the German federal prosecutor. The attacks were meant to target Israeli and Jewish sites in the two European capitals.

Seven men have been charged.

“One of the defendants worked for the German intelligence agency."

London, meanwhile, had granted asylum and citizenship to the bodyguard of the late Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh. The terrorist was preparing an attack coinciding with the anniversary of the October 7 massacre. Haniyeh’s former bodyguard had helped smuggle weapons for the attacks.

Who vouched for him at the Foreign Office?

Edmund Fitton-Brown, a former British ambassador, revealed this summer that British diplomacy is heavily infiltrated by Islamists.

Meanwhile British police hold seminars for their officers on “the danger of Nigel Farage’s Islamophobia."

Who runs these seminars? A former Islamic police officer.

In an interview with Bild, Güner Balci, integration delegate for the Berlin district of Neukölln, revealed that “Islamist infiltration in Germany is so widespread that there are police projects in which Islamists participate."

Did we read that right?

In Germany, Osama bin Laden’s former bodyguard also lives at the taxpayer’s expense.

The Association of British Muslim Police Officers (yes, such a thing exists) has just been embroiled in a scandal for defending Hamas.

Baroness Falkner, former chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, stated: “If citizens no longer felt they could trust that the police always act according to the fundamental principle of operating without fear or favor, there would be risks to the rule of law itself."

When loyalty splits, the state is no longer inclusive: it exposes itself.

Among the serious problems that few see coming is the infiltration of the security forces, police, army and magistrates.

The independent watchdog of the British police stated, at the end of a two-year investigation, that it had been unable to establish why Greater Manchester Police had shelved an inquiry into Asian rape gangs...

The other most obvious example of Islamic influence on law enforcement was the West Midlands police scandal, in which unfounded intelligence was used to justify banning Israeli fans from the stadium for the football match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Aston Villa last year. The involvement of Muslim city councillors and community liaison police officers influenced the decisions taken by then-chief constable Craig Guildford.

A few months ago, an investigation in Sweden revealed that police officers had passed confidential information to terrorist gangs. In four cases the leaks were followed by murder attacks. At least 30 police employees were considered “national security risks."

In France, a Muslim police official charged with protecting the director of Charlie Hebdo and imam Hassen Chalghoumi, threatened by Islamists, was removed. The officer was dismissed because of his “strong interest in radical Islam." The policeman, who had been promoted to brigadier general, had also protected Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to Paris.

A confidential memo leaked from the Department of Public Security, published by Le Parisien, described cases of French police officers who refused to protect synagogues.

In England they have arrested police officers for supporting Hamas.

On September 11, 2001 we slept far too soundly and did not notice that the attackers taking flying lessons in Florida were more interested in takeoff than landing.

In recent days a film based on anonymous sources, Naza, received 25 minutes of applause at the Venice Film Festival (not even in Stalin’s Russia) for slinging mud at a famous Israeli intelligence unit, “8200."

Isn’t that the same Israeli unit that prevented ISIS from blowing up three hundred people over the ocean on a plane that had taken off from Sydney? And warned the UK about the terror plot near the RAF Fairford military air base ?

While Israel came dramatically close to a new 9/11 on the Israeli Azrieli skyscrapers, Westerners must hope the Israeli Dark Knights never get tired of them.