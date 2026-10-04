Yoseph Haddad, No. 2 on the Amcha Yisrael party list, previously expressed support for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

In an Arabic-language interview with Al Arabiya, he said: “The final solution is a State of Israel alongside a State of Palestine. This is something that must happen, and there is no denying it. Inshallah."

“Everything I do is also for Israeli Arab society," Haddad explained to the interviewer in Arabic. “When we improve our situation here and improve the situation in Nazareth, in Rahat and in Shfaram - immediately afterward, as Israeli Arabs, when we are inside Israel’s highest government institutions, we will be able to come and speak about our Palestinian brothers in Gaza and the West Bank."

When asked whether he supported the establishment of a Palestinian state, Haddad did not hesitate: “Of course. This is something I always say: The final solution is a State of Israel alongside a State of Palestine. Of course. This is something that must happen, and there is no denying it, inshallah. That is what I think."

He argued that the integration of Arabs into Israeli society would ultimately lead to a peace process with the Palestinians: “When Israeli Arabs are proud of their Arab identity and their Israeli identity, and when they are an integral part of the decision-making process, then we will be able to move toward peace between us and our brothers."

In a response posted on X, Haddad acknowledged that he had previously supported a Palestinian state but said that the events of Operation Guardian of the Walls changed his position.

“As for a Palestinian state, I have already said this in the past. During Guardian of the Walls, when I saw the unity between the Palestinians and Arabs from within Israel who were setting fire to mixed cities, I changed my mind and understood that this is not the solution. On October 7, I believe that even the last people who had not yet understood this realized who the Palestinians really are."

“A Palestinian state will not be established," Haddad declared. “We made sure to make this clear in the party’s principles as well: ‘There will be no Palestinian state in the Land of Israel.’ On the contrary, we will work to return lands to the Land of Israel."

“Today they are trying to portray me as someone who supports the Palestinians, when there is no one in Arab society who has fought them and the Palestinian identity as I have in recent years. It is no coincidence that they issued a fatwa against me in Gaza, attacked me and my family - I am the No. 1 target of the Palestinians, who view me as a collaborator and a traitor. They know that through my advocacy, I expose their lies to the world and show who this land truly belongs to. So enough with the spins and lies."