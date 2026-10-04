The Families, Commemoration and Heritage Department at the Defense Ministry today (Sunday) published data on fallen members of Israel's defense forces in the “War of Redemption": 1,318 fallen have been added to the official tally since the morning of Simchat Torah, 24 Tishrei (October 7, 2023). The figure includes fallen IDF soldiers, Israel Police officers, Shin Bet personnel, Israel Prison Service officers, firefighters, civilian security coordinators, and members of civilian security squads who fought in Gaza, the south, the north, Lebanon and Judea and Samaria.

Since the start of the war, more than 7,150 people have joined the community of bereaved families, including 880 orphans and more than 3,700 bereaved siblings.

From the beginning of the war until today, 1,318 members of Israel's defense forces have fallen: 1,153 IDF soldiers, including 43 members of civilian security squads; 116 Israel Police officers; nine Shin Bet personnel; five firefighters; 11 Israel Prison Service officers; and 24 disabled veterans who died as a result of injuries sustained during the war.

The National Insurance Institute reported that 1,029 civilians have been murdered in terror attacks since October 7. Of those killed, 668 were men and 361 were women, while 88 were foreign nationals.

The figures also reflect the devastating toll on children and teenagers. Sixty-three of those murdered were under the age of 18: six children aged 0-3, five aged 4-6, six aged 7-10, 19 aged 11-14, and 27 aged 15-18.

In addition to those killed, 87,286 civilian victims of hostile actions have been recognized since the beginning of the war. Of these, 34,878 were recognized due to psychological injuries, 3,171 due to physical injuries, and 2,355 due to a combination of physical and psychological injuries. Twenty-four of the victims have undergone limb amputations.

October 7 itself accounts for a large portion of the civilian casualties. On the day of the massacre, 778 civilians were murdered, including 70 foreign nationals.

The toll on civilians did not end that day. Throughout the war, an additional 252 civilians have been murdered, including 18 foreign nationals, according to the data released.

Behind the death toll is also a wide circle of families whose lives have been permanently changed. Since the beginning of the war, the National Insurance Institute reports that 1,216 children have been orphaned - 618 boys and 598 girls. Of them, 345 are under the age of 18.

Another 300 people have been widowed since October 7 - 69 widowers and 231 widows.

The circle of bereavement also includes 1,204 newly bereaved parents, 156 of whom have no other children. They are joined by 2,281 bereaved brothers and sisters - thousands more family members who, behind the statistics of those killed and wounded, have carried personal and family loss since October 7.

Aryeh Moalem, Deputy Director General and head of the Defense Ministry's Families, Commemoration and Heritage Department, said: “The State of Israel owes a moral debt to those who gave their lives during this tragedy, and that debt becomes a deep and enduring commitment to the bereaved families who carry the longing and the loss every day.

“Three years into the war, we bow our heads in memory of the fallen, honor their lives and preserve their legacy. We pledge to them that their families will never have to walk this path alone. The Families, Commemoration and Heritage Department remains at the side of bereaved families with sensitivity, dedication and an unwavering commitment to their well-being.

“Our staff regard this work as a sacred mission. We stand alongside bereaved families, providing them with support, assistance and comprehensive welfare services. This is our moral and ethical duty, as a society and as a state, to those who gave their lives in defense of Israel and to the families who carry their loss every day. We will continue to stand by them, listen to them, support them and do everything in our power to help them."