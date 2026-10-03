London police are urging organizers of a planned October 7 pro-Palestinian student march to change the date or location of the demonstration, warning that it could cause distress to members of the Jewish community and increase the risk of clashes.

An organization calling itself the London University Coalition said hundreds of students are expected to march through London on October 7 to protest what it describes as “genocide in Gaza."

Deputy Police Commissioner James Helman said police do not currently have the authority to stop the march, but have asked organizers to reconsider its timing.

“For many in our city, it will be a day of mourning, a day of reflection, and we are aware of a number of memorial events planned," Helman said. He added that concerns had been raised about the impact of the demonstration on Jewish students and staff, particularly given its planned route and the date.

Police have attempted to identify and contact the organizers and asked them to hold the demonstration on another day. Helman said authorities had so far struggled to establish who is organizing the march.

“I am taking this opportunity to urge them to reconsider and to contact us urgently so they can plan their event for another date," he said. He also appealed to prospective participants to consider the distress the demonstration could cause on October 7 and exercise their right to protest on another date.

Under UK law, police can seek to ban a march only when they believe it could result in serious public disorder and that imposing restrictions would not be sufficient to prevent it. A ban also requires approval from the Home Secretary.

Helman said the legal threshold for preventing the October 7 march has not currently been met, meaning the demonstration can proceed unless circumstances change.