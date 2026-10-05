There is growing talk throughout the hills of Judea about a Jewish settler boy named David, son of Jesse of Bethlehem. Rumors abound.

Slight of build and still very young, the shepherd has nevertheless acquired a reputation for unusual talents, extraordinary physical courage, and a fierce, almost unyielding will.

At night, David’s music can be heard drifting across the hills and into the surrounding villages. Although most of his songs concern G-d, introspection, responsibility, and redemption, they have already found their way into the secular hotspots of Tel Aviv and the posh enclaves of Herzliya and Caesarea, where some of the young shepherd’s catchier melodies have been taken up.

Rolling Stone had this to say:

“An edgy Middle Eastern cry in a minor key, calling for salvation and the unity of body, mind, and people, is also making inroads into the New Wave market. A strain of mourning runs through lyrics of hardship, fear, and abandonment. Yet the prevailing spirit is remarkably triumphant: the conquest of oneself, the mastery of fear, and ultimately the defeat of the enemies of Israel."

The New York Times has already discovered the young settler. David now appears in both its People and Music sections.

A profile describes him as “a complicated figure," noting his “intense religious identity," his attachment to the hills surrounding Bethlehem, and his apparent belief that the land is not merely territory but inheritance. The article praises his musical gifts while carefully placing the word “settler" in nearly every paragraph, as though repetition might settle the question of who arrived first.

The Guardian is considerably less enchanted:

“Questions are being raised about a deeply religious Jewish youth tending livestock across the disputed hills surrounding Bethlehem. Local observers have expressed particular concern over David’s proficiency with an ancient projectile weapon, a sling, which the shepherd reportedly carries while tending his father’s flocks."

The Guardian has also questioned whether David’s songs, with their repeated references to G-d, Israel, and ancestral promise, should be understood as devotional music, political messaging, or “a troubling fusion of the two." The distinction, commentators agree, would be easier to maintain if David would stop singing about both heaven and land in the same verse.

But it was an extraordinary incident involving those flocks that first set the region abuzz.

A lion descended upon the sheep and carried one away. Rather than flee, David pursued the animal, struck it, and rescued the sheep from its jaws. When the beast turned upon him, the slight young shepherd seized it and killed it.

David later claimed to have dispatched a bear as well.

The story traveled rapidly through Bethlehem and the outlying villages. The Jewish settler boy, now known as a shepherd, poet, musician, and slayer of wild beasts, had become something of a local sensation.

Some called the incident an act of courage.

Others called it a dangerous example of unilateral force.

A regional analyst warned that David’s account should not be accepted without independent verification, while a local elder observed that the sheep had, in fact, been recovered. A media panel later debated whether the lion had been acting in self-defense, whether the sheep had been grazing lawfully, and whether David’s use of force had been proportionate to the threat.

No one interviewed the sheep.

Then the story took an unexpected turn.

Rumor has it that the king is not well. Saul, the Benjaminite, has made few public appearances of late. Courtiers describe the king as increasingly withdrawn and frequently overtaken by dark moods. The palace has offered little official explanation for the change in his condition, though sources close to the throne say the king has been “resting," a term that has acquired several meanings in recent weeks.

Having heard reports of the gifted young shepherd and musician from Bethlehem, the royal court summoned David, son of Jesse, to attend upon the king.

The BBC reports that the controversial young settler has now taken up residence at court as a musician, charged with playing for Saul during his darker hours and restoring good cheer to the troubled monarch.

The appointment has inevitably raised questions.

How did a religious Jewish shepherd from a settlement outside Bethlehem acquire such immediate access to the king? What vetting preceded the appointment? Does David’s presence represent the increasing influence of Judean settlers over the royal government?

Several commentators have noted that David’s arrival at court reflects a broader pattern: young men from disputed territories, shaped by religious conviction, local insecurity, and a culture of hypermasculinity, being drawn into the institutions of the state they claim to defend.

Others have pointed out that David is not merely from a disputed territory. He is from Bethlehem, a place whose name appears in ancient records, royal genealogies, and modern arguments with equal frequency. Whether this makes his claim stronger or more dangerous depends largely upon which publication is doing the explaining and whether the explanation appears before or after the advertisement.

A palace spokesperson has emphasized that David’s appointment is cultural rather than political. The spokesperson declined to say whether the distinction would remain in force if the musician were later issued armor.

The king’s advisers have also stressed that David is present as a performer, not a policymaker. They have nevertheless acknowledged that he has been seen carrying his sling through several restricted areas of the palace.

No answers have yet been forthcoming.

For the moment, David remains the court musician. He continues to sing of G-d, Israel, fear and deliverance. He continues to carry his sling. The court continues to insist that these are unrelated activities.

Who knows what will follow.

Questions have now arisen over David’s ancestry.

Several regional commentators have begun challenging the young settler’s claim to indigenous status, pointing to his red hair and to a Moabite woman in the family line. David’s great-grandmother Ruth, they note, came from Moab before settling among the people of Israel. A genealogy service, conducting the analysis pro bono, confirmed trace Moabite markers but could not explain the red hair, a trait it noted was also common among Scottish and, apparently, biblical shepherds.

More provocative reports have gone further, describing David as essentially “a Moabite of European extraction," though no one has satisfactorily explained the European part.

The genealogy is nevertheless being widely circulated.

Critics say it raises serious questions about whether a young man born in Bethlehem, descended from a Bethlehemite family, and tending his father’s sheep outside Bethlehem can properly be considered native to Bethlehem.

The investigation continues.

For forty days, the Philistine champion Goliath had stepped forward before the armies of Israel and challenged them to send out a man to fight him. Towering over the soldiers, armored from head to foot, and carrying a spear whose shaft resembled a weaver’s beam, he had reduced Saul’s army to silence.

David arrived at the Valley of Elah carrying food for his brothers. Hearing Goliath’s challenge, he asked why no one had answered him.

The royal court questioned his age, experience, and qualifications. David replied that he had already faced the lion and the bear. The Philistine would be no different.

Saul offered him armor, but David cast it aside. He entered the valley with a shepherd’s staff, a sling, and five smooth stones.

One stone was enough.

It struck Goliath in the forehead, and the giant fell facedown upon the earth. David ran forward, drew Goliath’s own sword, and severed his head. The Philistine army fled.

The BBC reported that “a Philistine man had died following an altercation with an armed Judean youth."

Gazans have invoked the Geneva Convention, alleging unconventional pebble warfare, with one spokesperson going further and comparing the stone to a biological weapon, calling it “a single-use projectile designed to inflict maximum, irreversible harm."

The Guardian questioned whether the beheading had been proportionate once Goliath was already on the ground.

International observers called for an independent investigation into how a minor from a settlement near Bethlehem had acquired military access to the Valley of Elah, though several noted that no biological agent was recovered at the scene, only a shepherd’s staff and four unused stones.

Israelis understood the event differently. A court paralyzed by fear had been rescued by a shepherd boy who still believed that faith demanded action.

When David returned, the women came out from every town in Israel, singing and dancing, striking cymbals, tambourines, and sistrums. They sang:

“Saul has slain his thousands,

and David his tens of thousands."

The people heard celebration.

Saul heard a warning.

Sources have since confirmed that the celebration was not without precedent. According to multiple accounts, David had, some time earlier, been anointed in a private ceremony conducted by the prophet Samuel, a ceremony neither heard of nor sanctioned by the palace. No explanation has been offered as to why a private citizen was anointed at all, or by what authority.