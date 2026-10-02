A fierce confrontation broke out on X (formerly Twitter) between the IDF's official page and British media personality Piers Morgan regarding terrorist "journalists" eliminated in Gaza, garnering millions of views.

The clash began when the IDF published a video on Thursday before it published the findings it collected regarding terrorists who were presented as journalists. The video included a clip in which Morgan says: "The IDF has killed over 200 Palestinian journalists and tries to pretend they're all Hamas."

Along with Morgan, the video featured clips of Hassan Piker, Mehdi Hassan, and Owen Jones, all claiming that Israel is targeting journalists. The video then states: "For almost 3 years you've heard the accusations and fake news. Soon we will expose the truth."

The post reads: "The headlines told you one story, the evidence tells another. Stay tuned, soon we’ll reveal it all…"

The IDF then tagged those appearing in the video and asked: "This you?"

Morgan responded with a post of his own, reading: "Forgive me, I don’t trust you guys to be entirely truthful given your ongoing ban on international journalists reporting freely in Gaza. Let them in, and then we can discover the real facts about what you have done there."

The IDF shot back with a forceful response: "Spread lies, get called out, and then try to change the topic. Quite the journalist you are. How about you take a look at the evidence, then get back to us?"

The IDF included a link to the IDF's research website, which published findings on dozens of Gaza residents who were presented in the media as journalists and who, according to the IDF, actually belonged to terrorist organizations.

The confrontation comes amid a broader report released by the IDF on the issue. The military claims that an extensive investigation found that 170 Gaza residents who were killed during the war and presented as journalists or media personnel were actually operatives in terrorist organizations, primarily Hamas and Islamic Jihad. The IDF presented documents and intelligence that it says substantiate these claims.