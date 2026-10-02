Three years later: Thousands recite Hallel at site of Nova Massacre

Thousands arrived at the site of the Nova Music Festival massacre in Re'im on Friday morning to recite the Hallel and pray for memories of those who were murdered and for the people of Israel.

Among the thousands who participated were bereaved families, wounded soldiers, and survivors of the massacre. The Hallel prayer was led by Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu and his son, Minister Amichay Eliyahu.

Also in attendance was Rami Davidian, who worked to rescue young revelers during the massacre, and Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, the father of terror victim Rena Shnerb.

They were joined by Eliyahu Libman, the father of massacre victim Elyakim Libman, and Elkana Federman, who served as the security officer at the Nova Festival.

Among those in attendance was also Avishai David, the father of captivity survivor Evyatar David.