A 25-year-old resident of the Arab town of Baqa al-Gharbiyye was arrested on allegations that he had contacted Iranian intelligence officials and carried out tasks for them in exchange for payment.

According to an announcement by the Israel Police and Shin Bet, Mohammed Pahami Mohammed Halaf, an Israeli citizen, was arrested in recent weeks as part of a joint operation by the Asher Precinct Central Unit, the Lahav 433 Cyber Unit, and the Shin Bet.

According to the police, Halaf was in contact through the internet with an entity they defined as a hostile entity, and carried out missions for him under his direction and in exchange for money.

This is another case in which Iranian intelligence sought to recruit Israeli citizens to advance terrorist activities against the State of Israel.

After concluding the joint investigation, the two agencies announced they had gathered sufficient evidence against the suspect. The Haifa District Attorney's Office is expected to file an indictment today at the Haifa District Court on charges of contact with a foreign agent.

In a joint statement, the agencies said: "The Israel Police and the Israel Security Agency view any involvement by Israeli citizens in activities that endanger national security with the utmost severity and will continue to use all available means to thwart threats and bring those involved to justice."

The Israel Police and Shin Bet urged the public to remain vigilant, avoid communicating with unknown individuals online, and report suspicious requests.