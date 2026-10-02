A major ruling in the United States has brought Salah Sarsour, a Muslim leader from Ramallah who has lived in the US for over three decades, closer to possible deportation.

An immigration judge in Chicago ruled that the US government may deport Sarsour, president of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee, which operates the largest mosque in Wisconsin. Sarsour is a permanent US resident and has lived in the country since 1993.

According to reports by the Associated Press (AP) and American media outlets, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio invoked a provision of US immigration law allowing the removal of a foreign national when the secretary of state has reason to determine that the person's presence in the United States could have significant adverse consequences for American foreign policy. The Cold War-era provision has also been used in other cases involving pro-Palestinian activists.

Immigration Judge Jayme Salinardi accepted the argument that grounds existed to remove Sarsour on foreign policy grounds. However, he rejected one of the government's central claims: that Sarsour had lied to American authorities in his green card application more than three decades ago.

Sarsour's past in Israel also figures prominently in the American proceedings.

According to AP, Sarsour was imprisoned in Israel in 1988 after being convicted of throwing rocks at military personnel. The US Department of Homeland Security claimed that he had also been convicted of throwing a Molotov cocktail, but his attorneys maintain that he was charged with that offense but never convicted. In 1995, he was convicted of attempting to possess a weapon. Sarsour denies the actions and maintains that his confessions were obtained through coercion and torture, a claim his attorneys also raised during the proceedings in the United States.

According to a Department of Homeland Security statement provided to Fox News, Rubio had reasonable grounds to determine that Sarsour's presence could harm American foreign policy. The Department also alleged that Sarsour had engaged in terrorist activity or supported a terrorist organization. These are government allegations that Sarsour and his representatives reject.

The case took a significant turn in March when agents from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Sarsour in Milwaukee. He was held for more than 80 days at a detention facility in Indiana before a federal judge ordered his release in June.

That judge determined that Sarsour had raised a "substantial" claim that his detention was retaliatory, stemming from his statements against Israel and his pro-Palestinian activism. The government appealed that ruling.

Sarsour alleged that the proceedings against him are intended to silence his political activities. Following the latest ruling, he described the decision as "deeply disappointing," while his attorneys announced that they would appeal.

Members of Wisconsin's Muslim community have also argued that the case constitutes political persecution. The Islamic Society of Milwaukee previously claimed that Sarsour was being targeted because of his background, Muslim faith, and advocacy for Palestinian Arabs.

The US government, meanwhile, has characterized the case as a matter of national security and foreign policy rather than one involving freedom of expression.

Despite the significant ruling, Sarsour is not expected to be removed from the United States immediately. His attorneys can appeal the decision, and he cannot be deported until the available legal proceedings have been exhausted.

According to AP, a notice of appeal must be filed within 30 days, while Sarsour has been given 60 days to apply for relief that would prevent his removal.

Judge Slinardi announced his retirement shortly after issuing the decision; the remainder of the proceedings will therefore be transferred to another immigration judge as Sarsour's attorneys prepare for a legal battle that could eventually reach a federal appeals court.