'Hamas murdered my husband & son:' Bereaved mother confronts Naza creators

A screening in the Netherlands erupted into a heated confrontation when Sabine Taasa, whose husband and son were murdered in the October 7 massacre, took to the stage and challenged the creators of the film "Naza" over what she said was its failure to portray Hamas’s atrocities.

The incident occurred during the film’s European premiere in Delft, near The Hague.

Taasa, whose children were also seriously wounded in the October 7 attack, confronted filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Shor and demanded that the audience acknowledge what happened to her family.

“Look me in the eyes. You’re talking about collateral damage? My husband and my son were murdered by Hamas. Where does that appear in your film?" Taasa called out to the filmmakers and those attending the screening.

According to those present, several members of the audience responded by shouting: “We don’t care. Shame on you. We don’t want to hear it."

At the same time, Avichai Shorshan, CEO of the Ad Kan organization, who accompanied Taasa to the Netherlands, attempted to project footage documenting the atrocities committed during the October 7 massacre onto the theater’s screen using a portable projector.

According to Ad Kan, Shorshan encountered violence from audience members, who prevented him from continuing to show the footage.

Shorshan sharply criticized the film following the confrontation, arguing that it was causing serious damage to Israel internationally.

“The collateral damage to the State of Israel resulting from this false film is inconceivable," he said. “This brainwashing can only be corrected through swift action to expose the false witnesses and confront them with the truth."

“We will not accept the spread of antisemitism in Europe; we will continue to fight," he added.

Taasa is currently in the Netherlands as part of efforts to bring the story of her family and the victims of the October 7 massacre before European audiences.