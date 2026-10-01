The IDF announced on Thursday that it had identified ten individuals killed during the war in the Gaza Strip who were presented internationally as innocent journalists and media personnel, despite serving as operatives in terrorist organizations.

According to the military, extensive research established that the individuals held positions in the military wings of terrorist organizations, primarily Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Some of those identified also infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7 massacre.

Journalist terrorists IDF Spokesperson

The IDF said the initial disclosure is part of a broader effort to expose individuals who were portrayed as civilian journalists despite their involvement in terrorist activities.

The military announced that it intends to release additional cases in the coming hours, accompanied by intelligence information, documents, photographs, and other evidence detailing the individuals' terrorist affiliations and their roles within the organizations.

For this purpose, the IDF established a dedicated website that it will update regularly with the names, organizational affiliations, operational roles, and available evidence on those identified.

The announcement follows an IDF strike in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday that eliminated Muhammad Abd al-Aziz Muhammad Nagar, a Hamas military operative who infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7 Massacre.

Muhammad Nagar IDF Spokesperson

According to the IDF, Nagar was presented as a journalist following his elimination, without any mention of his membership in Hamas' military wing.

The military said Nagar had recently been involved in advancing attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians while working to restore Hamas' operational capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Before carrying out the strike, the IDF said it took measures to minimize civilian casualties, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

The IDF added that Southern Command troops remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue operating to eliminate immediate threats.