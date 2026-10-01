מאות בתפילה במעיין שבו נרצח נתנאל שקרון צילום: מועצת בנימין

Hundreds arrived at the Banaba Spring-Ein Ria near Neve Tsuf for a morning service and musical Hallel prayer in memory of Netanel Shakron, who was murdered there by an Arab terrorist just hours before Yom Kippur.

The gathering was a joint initiative of the Binyamin and Samaria Regional Councils, in cooperation with the Binyamin Regional Council's Binyamin Plus program and the Ministry of Settlements and National Missions. The prayer service was accompanied by the Shir Chadash band and featured words of inspiration and spiritual encouragement from Rabbi David Dudkevitch, Rabbi Gad Mechta, and Rabbi Shai Yaakovovitch.

Binyamin Regional Council Head and Yesha Council Chairman Yisrael Ganz summed up the event: "The return to the spring is a victory of life over terrorism. The hundreds of people who came this morning are strengthening the Shakron family and expressing the spirit of a people who continue to deepen their roots even amid pain. The terrorists seek to instill fear and drive us from our land. We will continue to build, strengthen the communities, and ensure the security of our residents through decisive action against terrorism. They will not defeat us."