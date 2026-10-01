US President Donald Trump said in an interview with TIME Magazine that he does not believe Egypt and the United Arab Emirates warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before the October 7 massacre.

"I heard that today for the first time," Trump said when asked about repeated reports that Netanyahu had been warned before October 7 about the possibility of an attack.

When told that the reports claimed Egypt and the UAE had warned Netanyahu, Trump responded: "I don't think so. I think, you know, I think if he would have known, he would have done something about it. Certainly, he would have had people at least alert. You know, he's not going to forget about it. That was a terrible day. Oh, you have people on the radical left that denied it ever happened, which is pretty bad."

Trump was also asked whether he believes the Israeli people should give Netanyahu another term.

"Well, I can only say that I'm not involved in politics anymore," Trump responded, before discussing his popularity in Israel and actions his administration has taken on Israel's behalf.

Pressed again on whether Netanyahu should receive another term, Trump did not directly answer the question, instead emphasizing his commitment to Israel's defense and preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

"No, my primary thing-I do want to help them defend Israel. My thing that I mention all the time is Iran cannot have a nuclear power because they are crazy and you can’t let crazy people have nuclear weapons," he said.

Trump was then asked whether the United States could work better with Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot if he were to win the Israeli election.

"Well, I don't know. I don't hear bad things about him," Trump replied.

After the interviewer described Eisenkot as the leading opposition candidate, Trump responded: "Well, people have written off Bibi many, many times, just like they've written off me many, many times. I wouldn't underestimate Bibi."