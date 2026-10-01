US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee met with Israel’s chief rabbis, Rabbi David Yosef and Rabbi Kalman Ber, during the Sukkot holiday.

Huckabee shared a photo from the meeting in a post on X, describing it as “a true honor" to meet with the chief rabbis during the “sacred days of Sukkot."

“I reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to protecting Jewish heritage, and thanked them for their leadership in guiding Jewish life," Huckabee wrote.

The meeting comes during the intermediate days of Sukkot, a major Jewish holiday marked by prayer, communal gatherings and the observance of the mitzvah of dwelling in a sukkah.