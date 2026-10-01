Rebbe Nachman of Breslov passed away on Chol Moed Sukkot 1810.

When he saw that Torah lessons weren’t bringing people closer to G-d, he began to tell stories. He said that people may be asleep all their lives, but through stories they can be awakened. He composed many wonderful stories that have very deep meanings, far beyond our normal comprehension. Nevertheless, there are many messages that even simple people like us can understand.

Several years ago, I made a movie from a few of his most famous tales. While substantially being about parents and wayward children, on a deeper level the parable “The Turkey Prince" suggests how the traumatized Jewish People in exile (“under the table") can be brought back to the “table of the king" (the Land of Israel). The main messages of the story “A Matter of Trust" are faith and joy, two themes of the holiday of Sukkah. Enjoy!

The Turkey Prince

האינדיק - מתוך הסרט, סיפורי מעשיות של רבי נחמן | The Turkey Prince

A Matter of Trust