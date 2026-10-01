An Israeli man, approximately 26 years old and a resident of the Jerusalem area, drowned after falling from a watercraft while vacationing with friends in Norway.

According to ZAKA, the organization received a report in recent hours that the young man had fallen from the watercraft during the trip and had been missing for several hours. He was eventually found dead.

Following the report, ZAKA’s International Division began coordinating with local authorities in Norway to secure the release of the victim’s body and arrange its transfer to Israel for burial.

Baruch Nidam, director of ZAKA’s International Division, said: “Immediately upon receiving the report, the International Division team began working to ensure the deceased was treated with dignity and coordinating with local authorities to secure the release of the body for transport to Israel, where the funeral and burial will take place."