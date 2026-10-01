ברכת הכהנים בשידור חי | מעמד שני | יום חמישי כ' תשרי תשפ"ז 01/10/2026

Tens of thousands of worshippers are attending the second Priestly Blessing (Birkat Kohanim) ceremony of the intermediate days of Sukkot this morning (Thursday) at the Western Wall plaza in Jerusalem.

Shacharit began at 8:45 a.m., with the first Priestly Blessing at 9:15. Musaf began at 10:15, followed by the second Priestly Blessing at 10:30.

At 10:45, prayers will be held for the safety of IDF soldiers and security forces, the recovery of the wounded, and the unity and security of the Jewish people.

Tens of thousands also attended Monday's first Priestly Blessing ceremony, including government ministers, the Jerusalem mayor, the police commissioner, released hostages, and families who lost loved ones in the war.