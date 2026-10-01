The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on Wednesday issued a new warning to airlines over rising security risks in Saudi Arabian airspace, advising operators not to fly through a designated area at any altitude. The advisory is valid through November 16 unless it is revised earlier.

EASA said the regional security environment remains “highly volatile" amid the US-Iran conflict and increased military activity affecting Saudi Arabia.

The agency said Houthi attacks against Saudi maritime, energy and infrastructure targets expanded significantly in frequency and geographic reach during September, including in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

According to the agency, missiles and drones have repeatedly targeted military and aviation-related infrastructure across the kingdom. Although southern and southwestern Saudi Arabia remain particularly exposed because of their proximity to Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, recent attacks have demonstrated the group's ability to reach farther into Saudi territory, including the Riyadh, Tabuk and Yanbu areas.

EASA warned that continued missile and drone attacks, along with the activation of air-defense systems, create additional risks for civilian aviation. These include the potential misidentification of civilian aircraft, interception activity and falling debris.

The restricted area is located within the Jeddah Flight Information Region and is defined by specified aviation navigation points. Airlines were also urged to exercise caution elsewhere within the region and maintain contingency plans because conditions could deteriorate rapidly.