‘Severe and totally unacceptable’: Herzog condemns Samaria violence

President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday visited the headquarters of the IDF Judea and Samaria Division following recent incidents of violence in the area.

During the visit, Herzog met with Judea and Samaria Division Commander Brig. Gen. Kobi Heller and received a briefing on the operational situation in the sector.

Speaking to the media in English, Herzog stressed the importance of maintaining the rule of law while supporting security forces operating in the region.

"We are a nation of the rule of law, and as a democracy with the rule of law, we make sure that the rule of law applies here," Herzog said. "We condemn, and I condemn, any effort to undermine this by vigilantes, and we will do whatever it takes so that these vigilantes will be arrested and brought to trial."

"The events have been severe and totally unacceptable," he added.

Herzog said that the primary mission facing Israeli forces in Judea and Samaria remains the prevention of terrorism.

"The main challenge of our forces here is to prevent terror. There are terror challenges all the time," he said. "We thank the IDF for both fighting terror and applying the law, and applying and honoring judgments."

"I am sure that together with all the forces on the ground, we will be able to overcome all challenges," Herzog added.

The President also addressed the terror incident aboard a Flydubai flight, thanking the passengers who acted during the incident and expressing hope that the Israelis returning from Saudi Arabia would soon arrive home.

"We had a very challenging few hours with a very frightening and worrying terror attack on a plane," Herzog said. "Thank G-d that everybody is being rescued, and I want to thank the heroes on the plane, and I am hopeful that the Israelis who are flying from Saudi Arabia will reach home soon."

Herzog also thanked Israel's regional partners, saying, "The United Arab Emirates is fighting terror with us and with other nations in the region."

"We must not allow terror to destabilize the region, and we must prevent all efforts to undermine the stability and peace in the region," he concluded.