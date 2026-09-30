A BBC anchor called Israel's Ben Gurion Airport "Ben Gvir Airport" during a report on the attempted hijacking of a Flydubai aircraft with over 100 Israelis on board this morning.

"Two pilots who sat at the back of the plane helped land the aircraft after this altercation and this plane should have landed at Ben Gvir Airport, which we continue to monitor t was indeed diverted to Saudi Arabia," the presenter stated.

The airport is named after David Ben Gurion, Israel's first prime minister. Itamar Ben Gvir is the current Minister of National Security.