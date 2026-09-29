Antisemitism will always be with us. Of this I am sure.

People are so upset about the rise in antisemitism throughout the world, and even throughout the United States.

As if this is something new under the sun.

It has been with us every year for thousands of years, so what do you expect this year? Count your blessings, and don’t be a fool.

I am being asked why this keeps happening. I have written articles and books to explain this phenomenon, and I have quoted experts and deep thinkers to please offer their wisdom on the topic, and it all sounds wonderfully professorial, but in the end, I find that nothing has been learned, nothing has been gained.

We are back to square one.

Meanwhile, there are some who believe that there must be a fix, so already more money is being thrown into further studies.

We are being persuaded that somewhere, somehow, there must be a solution to antisemitism.

Nonsense.

The only solution is brute force, the Israeli way. The only study worth anything is Krav Maga, and other forms of self-defense.

So now there comes this story about this famous rocker who between sets keeps shouting "free Palestine".

Doctors have a name for this disease…Tourette’s Syndrome.

Is there a cure? Yes. A swift kick to the middle.

This works, and serves as a substitute for all those studies.

This rocker, who fills stadiums with thousands of stupid people, in my day people like that were called bums, juvenile delinquents.

This morning on FoxNews, a report that the actor Adrian Brody has come forward to denounce Israel. He is Jewish.

This fool had not been heard from in years…so this is good publicity. Now he gets a headline. Proudly he stands with the rest of them.

Antisemitism is so hip, so cool.

Don’t these people know that they have moved to the side of the devil?

Also this morning, on the soccer field, the Irish player refuses to shake hands with the Israeli player.

The Irish, we are told, are the most antisemitic people on earth. What did we ever do to them? What did we ever do to Adrian Brody?

Today he is a hero to the masses and the masses are hopelessly ignorant people. They do not know what is good. Nothing good has come along under the sun.

Elvis and Sinatra are gone and nothing has arrived to replace them.

Ted Williams and Joe DiMaggio are gone and today a player batting .240 signs for $300 million a year.

People are not shocked by this. Greatness is out. Mediocrity is in.

What have the Irish contributed to humanity? Name something, anything.

Torah, Torah, Torah, my son. That is the answer to everything.

In the end, we will outlast them all.

As for the rest, those multitudes, they will be judged.

They do not know what’s coming.

Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the international bestselling novel “Indecent Proposal," today a classic for literature and film. His “Days of the Bitter End" is cited as the greatest work about the 1960s, comparable to Tolstoy’s War and Peace. His latest book, “Writings," offers a collection of his varied and widely popular columns. From John W. Cassel: “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all." Website: JackEngelhard.com

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