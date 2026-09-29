חילוץ דרמטי בקריית ביאליק: הפרמדיק טיפס 55 מטרים להציל את הפועל

A complex rescue operation was carried out Tuesday at a construction site in Kiryat Bialik after a worker in his 40s lost consciousness inside a crane cabin approximately 55 meters above the ground.

According to Magen David Adom (MDA), the incident was apparently medical in nature. MDA paramedic Shai Tessler secured himself with a harness, equipped himself with medical supplies, and climbed the crane's ladders to reach the cabin where the worker was located.

“When we arrived at the construction site, we were told that a worker inside the crane cabin had lost consciousness," Tessler said. “I secured myself with a harness and climbed the crane's ladders with medical equipment to a height of about 55 meters, where I saw a man in his 40s who was unconscious."

The paramedic provided the worker with medical treatment as firefighters began the complex rescue operation using ropes.

“I provided him with life-saving medical treatment, including sedation, while the firefighters carried out the complex rescue operation using ropes. After he was brought down, we evacuated him in an MDA intensive care ambulance to the hospital in stable condition," Tessler added.

After the worker was lowered from the crane, MDA crews evacuated him in an intensive care ambulance to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa, where he was reported to be in stable condition.