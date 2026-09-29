The Democrats party petitioned the Supreme Court, demanding that it overturn the decision of the Central Elections Committee and order the immediate disqualification of the Otzma Yehudit slate and its leaders - National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and MK Tally Gotliv.

The move came despite the Central Elections Committee rejecting a similar request by a large majority.

Yair Golan said following the filing of the petition: “Itamar Ben Gvir is a racist Kahanist and convicted criminal who was convicted of offenses involving incitement to racism and support for a terrorist organization. Turning government ministries and the Knesset into a refuge from criminal offenses and a tool for trampling the rule of law is a red line that the court must stop."

The petition, filed by the party’s legal adviser, attorney Omri Segev, claims that Ben Gvir exceeded his authority and politically interfered in police work and investigations. It also alleges that Gotliv was involved in the break-in at the Beit Lid military base.