However, before starting work, there are several important factors to consider, from planning permission and design to costs and finance.

Trending office designs: how they suit your staff and company

Office design has changed significantly in recent years. Speaking to Soul Spaces, who specialise in office fitouts in London , they talk about the rise in creating flexible spaces for different types of work.

Their website states that this allows more collaboration, cultivates productivity and inclusivity and also adapts a business well to hybrid working which now makes up 28% of adults working in the UK.

Meeting rooms, quiet spaces, informal breakout areas and collaborative zones are increasingly useful. The right design will depend on how your staff actually work, rather than simply following the latest trend.

Your office should also reflect your company. A creative business may want an open, informal environment, while a professional services firm may require more private meeting rooms and client-facing areas.

Popular trends today include working in offices with natural light, large windows, high ceilings, open spaces and a more casual and colourful environment, even for corporates.

Planning permission for an office upgrade - are you allowed to do this?

Before knocking down walls or changing the use of a building, check whether planning permission or other approvals are required .

Some internal alterations may not require planning permission, but larger changes, external alterations, changes of use or work affecting a listed building can involve additional requirements.

Building regulations may also apply, even where planning permission is not needed. It is worth speaking to your local planning authority and a suitable professional before committing to the work.

Planning applications remain a significant part of the process. Between April and June 2026, 80,000 planning applications were decided by district planning authorities in England, with 88% granted.

Is an office fitout cost efficient?

An office fitout is a significant investment, so consider how long you expect to use the property.

If you own the building and plan to remain there for many years, spending more on quality materials, energy efficiency and a flexible layout may make sense.

If you are leasing, check the remaining term and your agreement with the landlord before spending money. You should also consider whether the improvements can be removed or whether they will remain with the property.

The wider office refurbishment market has been growing, with RICS reporting 16% growth in UK office new-build and refurbishment activity during 2025.

What are the best ways to finance the office upgrade?

There are several ways to fund an office fitout, and the right approach will depend on your business and property.

Savings

Using existing business savings means you do not have to pay interest or take on additional borrowing. However, avoid using so much cash that you leave the business without enough working capital for everyday costs or unexpected expenses.

Use finance, then revalue and get a new mortgage

For property owners, another option can be to fund improvements through borrowing and then have the property professionally revalued once the work is complete.

Borrowing against your office can be unsecured or secured - with unsecured finance requiring no security and secured finance means using the building or other assets as security. Unsecured business finance options are very common for smaller amounts, hence they are often used for cash flow, marketing or as loans to pay tax bills . Secured options may be for larger 6-figure borrowing to carry out much larger work or investments.

If the improvements have increased the property's value, there may be an opportunity to refinance based on the new valuation. This can potentially release capital or replace the original borrowing, although this depends on the lender, valuation, affordability and wider market conditions.

It is important to get professional financial and property advice before taking this approach.

Factoring for landlords with tenants

If you are a commercial landlord with tenants, factoring may be another option to consider. Depending on the arrangement, future rental income from tenants can potentially be used to raise finance. This is commonly known as landlord loans or factoring.

This needs careful consideration because the cost of finance, tenant agreements and future rental income all affect whether it makes financial sense.

Plan before you start

A successful office fitout starts with a clear plan. Understand how your staff use the space, decide what you want the finished office to achieve and establish a realistic budget.

Get quotes for the work and allow a contingency for unexpected costs. Most importantly, consider the long-term value of the investment rather than simply how the office looks on completion.

With careful planning, an office fitout can create a more practical workplace while potentially improving the value and usability of the property.