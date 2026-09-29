Amid a rapid expansion of defense procurement across Europe, Israeli defense company UVision is deepening the integration of artificial intelligence and autonomous capabilities into its loitering munitions.

UVision, which develops loitering weapon systems, has signed a cooperation agreement with Estonian company LendurAI to integrate AI and autonomous capabilities into its unmanned systems. The project is being developed for the armed forces of an unnamed NATO member state.

The partnership focuses on a class of weapons that has become increasingly prominent on the modern battlefield. UVision's loitering munitions combine capabilities associated with unmanned aerial vehicles and precision weapons. They can remain airborne over an area of operations, search for and track targets, and wait until the appropriate opportunity to strike arises.

Depending on the model and mission, UVision's HERO family of systems is designed to operate at ranges of dozens of kilometers and beyond.

Unlike a conventional missile launched toward a preselected target, a loitering munition allows an operator to search for a target and remain in the area before a decision is made to engage. This provides forces with additional time to locate and identify a target before the weapon is activated.

The new partnership aims to add another layer of autonomy and AI to these capabilities.

At the center of the cooperation is Neocortex, LendurAI's autonomy platform. LendurAI will develop the software capabilities, while UVision will be responsible for integrating them into its systems.

According to the companies, the technology is designed to strengthen navigation resilience, mission survivability and operational effectiveness in complex environments, while providing operators with more advanced assistance.

In other words, the agreement does not involve the unveiling of an entirely new weapon. Instead, it focuses on integrating advanced AI and autonomous capabilities into UVision's existing platforms.

UVision is best known for its HERO family, which includes a range of loitering munitions designed for different missions and operational ranges. However, the companies did not disclose which specific UVision system will receive the new technology. As a result, no particular range or performance specifications can currently be attributed to the project.

The European dimension of the agreement is particularly notable. LendurAI is based in Estonia, while the joint project is intended for the armed forces of a NATO member state. The identity of the country, the financial value of the project and the number of systems that will receive the new capabilities have not been disclosed.

For UVision, the agreement is part of its broader expansion in Europe, as the Israeli company seeks to strengthen its presence on the continent and expand cooperation with local defense industries.

The partnership with LendurAI adds a technological dimension to that effort, combining Israeli loitering-munition systems with AI and autonomous software developed in Estonia.

UVision CEO Ran Gozali said when the partnership was announced that AI-based autonomy is becoming an increasingly important component in addressing the complexity of modern operational environments. He said the partnership with LendurAI is intended to enable the integration of advanced capabilities in response to the evolving needs of NATO forces.

Key details of the project remain classified. The companies have not disclosed the customer country, the value of the agreement or the specific platform on which the technology will be deployed.

The direction, however, is clear: loitering munitions that can already remain over an operational area and wait for an opportunity to strike are now being equipped with an additional layer of AI and autonomy designed to meet the changing demands of the modern battlefield.