As thousands of Diaspora Jews arrive in Israel and fill hotels during the holidays, efforts are underway to leverage their visits as an opportunity to explore Aliyah and permanent relocation to Israel.

The initiative will take place during Chol Hamoed Sukkot, aiming to reverse the trend through a nationwide real estate and absorption fair organized by the Israel Building Center.

Ahead of the holidays, Jerusalem is prepared for an exceptionally high number of visitors. According to reports, hotels in the capital are expected to reach nearly full occupancy, particularly among visitors from major Jewish communities in the United States, Canada, England, and France.

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In Israel, officials note that the rise in antisemitic incidents worldwide, alongside the desire to strengthen ties with the Jewish homeland, is prompting many families to consider turning temporary visits into permanent residency. In response to this growing interest in Aliyah, the Israel Building Center will hold its "ISRAEL HOME EXPO" on Wednesday, Chol Hamoed Sukkot (September 30, 2026), at the International Convention Center (Binyanei Hauma) in Jerusalem.

Israeli companies are reaching out to Jewish communities abroad to encourage Aliyah and home purchases. The expo will bring together residential and investment projects, alongside comprehensive advisory services covering mortgages, taxation, legal assistance, and the Aliyah and absorption processes.

Eran Rolls, Chairman of the Israel Building Center, said: "The arrival of thousands of Jews in Israel during the Tishrei holidays represents a national opportunity of the highest importance. The close relationships we have cultivated in recent years with community leaders, rabbis, and heads of organizations in the US and around the world clearly demonstrate that the desire to build a home in Israel is not merely a dream, but a genuine need.

"While thousands arrive at hotels across Israel by air, the expo at Binyanei Hauma is designed to connect them directly with communities, towns, and construction companies throughout the country. We are not simply offering real estate. We are offering them the opportunity to build the next chapter of their lives here."

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