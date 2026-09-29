Thousands sing and dance in Hebron

About 10,000 worshipers attended a festive Sukkot morning service and Hallel prayer at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron, led by Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu. The event marked 60 years since the Jewish people returned to Hebron.

The worshipers gathered outside the cave where Adam, Eve, Abraham, Sarah, Isaac, Rebekah, Jacob, and Leah are buried, with their lulavs and etrogs, and sang, danced, and prayed.

Among those in attendance were the Chief Rabbi of Hebron, Rabbi Yitzhak Shwartz, and Ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Amichay Eliyahu.