TalkTV presenter Alex Phillips launched a furious attack on Defence Secretary Wes Streeting after five men were arrested over a suspected bomb plot at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.

Phillips accused Streeting of failing to address major security threats after it was discovered that the suspected plot was foiled not by counter-terrorism intelligence, but when a farmer alerted police after spotting several men wearing balaclavas in a white van at the airbase.

In an interview with The Express, Phillips challenged Streeting over failures to tackle illegal immigration, terrorism, Islamist extremism and the threat from Russia.

“You’re the defence minister. What are you doing about the small boat crossings, the terror cells, Islamism, the threat from Russia?" she asked.

“Why is Israel sanctioned when they provide a lot of our intelligence reports for us?"

Phillips also questioned why the government appears to ignore warnings from intelligence agencies and former senior intelligence figures who have linked immigration to national security concerns. “I would take a little guess here, Wes," she said.

“Let me teach you a thing or two, in case you don’t get it yet. I would imagine that whatever has happened near Fairford, the people who did it probably came into the country from elsewhere and came there specifically to do whatever they were planning to do. Perhaps, let me make it clear, you should join a dot, right?"

She also criticized the government’s approach to asylum seekers and their accommodation.

“They told you it themselves. And yet you’re still going, oh, yeah, aren’t they nice? They’re just asylum seekers. Give them a hotel. Let them stay on a military base. And don’t worry about that perimeter fence. We’ll open it wider."