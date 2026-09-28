מנהרת הטרור שאותרה מתחת לבית מגורים באל-מנצורי צילום: דובר צה"ל

Troops from the 55th Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, operated in the Security Zone to remove threats to the State of Israel.

During their activity, the troops dismantled more than 600 terrorist infrastructure sites were dismantled, and in cooperation with the Yahalom Unit troops,eight underground routes were dismantled. In addition, IDF soldiers located dozens of missile launchers that had been left in the Security Zone prior to the ceasefire agreement taking effect.

The troops completed a brigade-wide operation in the area of Al-Mansouri in the Security Zone in order to prevent the Hezbollah terrorist organization from reestablishing itself in the area. During the operation, the troops located and dismantled an underground route belonging to Hezbollah inside a civilian home in the area.

The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians or IDF troops, and will continue to operate to remove threats and uphold its commitment to the ceasefire agreement.