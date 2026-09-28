תיעוד | חוסל מחבל שניהל רשת חלפנות שמימנה את חמאס צילום: דובר צה"ל

Yesterday (Sunday), the IDF struck in the Gaza City area and eliminated the terrorist Shadi Abu Hasira, a key money exchanger in Hamas’ military wing.

The terrorist headed the “Geneva" money exchange network, which transferred tens of millions of Israeli shekels in foreign currency to Hamas’ military wing. These funds were used to finance terrorists, restore military infrastructure, and advance attacks against IDF troops. At the same time, the terrorist was involved in commercial activities in the Gaza Strip and managed the company “Gardena Professional", which facilitated his money-transfer activities.

Terrorist who took part in transferring funds IDF Spokesperson

Recently, the terrorist advanced attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the terrorist organization’s capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire. The terrorist was eliminated in an aerial strike in order to remove the threat.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

The IDF continues to focus efforts on disrupting the financing of Hamas’ military activities, in order to prevent the restoration of its infrastructure and military capabilities.

IDF troops under the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.