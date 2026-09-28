Bereaved father Hagay Lober published a personal response to remarks by hostage survivor Yocheved Lifshitz, who claimed that US President Donald Trump was the one who brought the hostages home.

Lober expressed deep disagreement with her comments, but strongly condemned attacks against her, making clear that, in his view, even the pain of a bereaved father cannot overshadow the joy of seeing her return alive to her family.

“Dear Yocheved, I am so happy that you survived Hamas captivity, and nothing can spoil my joy," Lober began.

He then addressed the dispute over who deserves credit for the hostages’ release and the price paid by Israeli soldiers.

“Even if you say that my son Yehonatan, of blessed memory, had no part in your release, and even if you say that the government did not lift a finger to save your husband, and even if you thank only the advocates and not your own people - it will deeply sadden and offend me, and I will think that you are gravely mistaken."

But Lober immediately drew a line between even the deepest disagreement and the treatment of someone who returned from Hamas captivity.

“But my sadness will disappear in comparison with my joy, and my hurt will be insignificant compared with the fact that you are free," he wrote.

He connected his words to his son Yehonatan and the way he believes his son would have viewed the dispute.

“Because my son never fought for credit," Lober wrote. “And I am certain that if he is looking down from Heaven, he is happy that you are with your family."

Lober also addressed the harsh comments directed at Lifshitz following her remarks, including one saying it would have been better if she had returned to the captivity tunnels.

He rejected the statement outright: “It is inconceivable to say something so insane, shocking and horrifying - that you wish she would return to the captivity tunnels."

Amid the pain and disagreement, the bereaved father stressed that there can be no justification for turning a public dispute into a personal attack.

“And nothing, not even my hurt - the hurt of a bereaved father - justifies attacking you," he wrote.

Lober concluded with a broader message about public discourse in Israel:

“May we know how to argue without humiliating, and disagree without hating. Amen."