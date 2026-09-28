Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects reports that he received a warning from Egypt in the months before the October 7 attack and says he has instructed his lawyers to file a defamation lawsuit over the claims.

A statement from his office said: “In the months before October 7, Prime Minister Netanyahu did not meet or speak with Abbas Kamel, who was then head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service, and no Israeli intelligence official conveyed an Egyptian warning to the prime minister."

The statement added that Netanyahu does not generally meet or speak with the intelligence chiefs of foreign countries without their Israeli counterparts present.

Netanyahu also sharply criticized recent reports and former Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, saying: “In recent weeks, the left-wing media has been waging a despicable and false campaign aimed at pinning all of Ronen Bar’s failures and crimes on the eve of October 7 on Prime Minister Netanyahu."