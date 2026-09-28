Bereaved father and attorney Itzik Bonzel, who has a reserved spot on the Likud’s Knesset slate, launched a blistering attack Monday on former hostage Yocheved Lifshitz after she accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of not wanting the hostages returned and claimed Miriam Adelson was responsible for securing their release.

Lifshitz was asked about claims by Netanyahu supporters that the prime minister was responsible for bringing the hostages home. She responded: “They didn’t bring back a single hostage. It’s one big lie. The truth is that Miriam Adelson bought us for $100 million, which she gave Trump and told him, ‘You will bring back all the hostages.’ And that’s what happened. His Majesty the Israeli emperor didn’t want the hostages. It wasn’t good for him for them to come back and tell everything."

Bonzel fired back: “Mrs. Lifshitz, the person who rescued you from the darkness of the Gaza tunnels was not Miriam Adelson, but hundreds of heroes who entered hell to bring you home alive - some of whom never returned."

“Our sons paid with their lives and with the blood of every family in Israel so that you could sit safely in your home," he wrote.

Bonzel continued: “How pathetic, outrageous and detached your words are. In the face of these disgraceful statements, and the unbearable pain of losing the sons who fell for you, the rage knows no bounds."

He then made an extraordinary statement: “I have never written in such a manner, but I wish there were a way to turn back the clock and return you to Hamas. In light of this display of ingratitude, it seems you simply did not deserve for our precious and holy sons to sacrifice their lives for you."

Bonzel concluded: “Your hatred of Netanyahu has driven you out of your mind, shattered every trace of morality and shame, and trampled the honor of those who rescued you at the cost of their lives. Silence in the face of such depths is an unforgivable sin."