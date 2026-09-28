Ahead of the Sukkot holiday, which began on Friday evening, the IDF Military Rabbinate made arrangements so every soldier could sit in a Sukkah (booths in which Jews are commanded to live during the holiday) and fulfil the mitzvah even under complex operational circumstances.

This year, the Rabbinate supplied 18,500 sukkahs of various sizes, distributed to the various units and constructed by soldiers under the guidance of military rabbis.

For combat forces in the field, the Military Rabbinate supplied 2,200 tactical sukkahs, appropriate for the battlefield and designed to conceal the forces' location.

In addition, the Rabbinate distributed approximately 13,000 sets of Four Species, which the Military Rabbinate Halacha Branch carefully inspected to ensure the soldiers fulfil the mitzvah in the optimal manner.

Additionally, tens of thousands of booklets containing spiritually uplifting content were distributed, reaching soldiers on the front lines.

The Military Rabbinate emphasized that it views the Sukkot holiday as "an opportunity to connect soldiers to the joy of the holiday, strengthen the value of camaraderie, and boost the fighting spirit of the troops."