The moral and psychological toll of urban warfare has emerged as one of the most defining issues of modern Israeli society. As thousands of veterans return from Gaza and Lebanon, carrying the invisible scars of battle, and with over 800 who will never return and thousands of others who carry visible scars as well, a painful and urgent debate is taking place over the core tenets of Israel's military strategy.

At the heart of this discussion is a critical examination of the IDF's tactical approach, specifically its reliance on house-to-house urban combat over broad- area destruction- and how the ethical demands of the purity of arms doctrine impact the mental well-being of the soldiers tasked with enforcing them.

For decades, the IDF has operated under the Tohar HaNeshek,(purity of arms) code, a foundational ethical manual stating that soldiers must do everything in their power to prevent harm to non-combatants. In the context of dense urban environments like Gaza, this doctrine translates into restrictive rules of engagement.

Instead of utilizing overwhelming stand-off firepower to neutralize threats from a distance, commanders frequently deploy ground troops into hyper-localized close -quarters combat. Soldiers are sent into booby-trapped apartments, narrow alleyways, and subterranean tunnel networks to root out combatants surgically while attempting to spare the surrounding civilian population.

From a tactical perspective, this choice inherently shifts the risk dynamic. When broad area bombardment is issued to protect enemy infrastructure and civilian lives, the burden of danger falls directly on the infantry. For the soldiers on the ground, this creates an environment of acute, prolonged psychological stress. Every doorway, window, and civilian guise becomes a potential lethal threat, yet the mandate to hesitate, verify, and prioritize civilian safety remains absolute.

This structural reality- where soldiers feel their own safety is legally or doctrinally secondary to the protection of a hostile population- amplifies the feelings of vulnerability, hypervigilance, and moral injury that lay the groundwork for much of the severe Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) we are seeing.

Furthermore, the psychological impact of close- quarters urban combat is uniquely devastating. Unlike automated or long-range warfare, house-to-house fighting is deeply visceral. It involves face-to-face violence, the immediate sight of casualties, and the constant fear of sudden ambush in enclosed spaces. When these intense physical conditions are combined with the cognitive dissonance of operating under strict ethical constraints in a lawless combat zone against barbaric adversaries, the mental toll compounds veterans. Veterans often return not just with the trauma of survival, but with the profound psychological fatigue of having to make split-second, life-or-death moral calculations under fire.

As the number of war-related PTSD cases continues to rise, the tension between ethical, tactical ethics, and force protection can no longer be ignored. While the "purity of arms" is designed to preserve the moral fiber of the military and maintain international legitimacy, the human cost is being paid by the generation of soldiers carrying these experiences home. A sustainable doctrine must address this imbalance, recognizing that the mental health of veterans is directly tied to the tactical risks they are asked to endure on the battlefield.

This must not continue.

When the IDF was preparing to enter Gaza, I strongly urged the army first to warn the Gazans to evacuate the Strip and then to seize the Philadelphia Corridor in order to prevent the escape of Hamas’ leadership. At that point, I wanted the IDF to level the battlefield from Gaza City to Rafa. Then, and only then, would I authorize our ground forces to enter the rubble to finish off surviving Hamas fighters, who I consider to be illegal combatants undeserving of mercy.

My only concession for the welfare of the Israeli hostages would have been to offer life in prison for any Hamas member who brought them to safety.

Basically, I didn’t want our soldiers to be thrown into urban warfare, while being constrained by the “purity of arms" dogma. I felt then, and still do, that the welfare of our soldiers takes precedence over the lives of enemy civilians - many, if not most, of whom I realized were Hamas sympathizers.

Unfortunately, although the army changed its tactics in part, my advice was not taken. And we know what ensued: a totally avoidable situation where many times our soldiers lives were lost unnecessarily.

The army’s inexplicable unpreparedness, fear of world reaction and mindless adherence to the “purity of arms" concept resulted in physical and psychological casualties that are still in evidence in any rehabilitation ward.

This is why I truly believe that the greatest killers of Israeli soldiers are the IDF’s rules of engagement and its purity of arms doctrine.

Enough!

Our combat ethics should be formulated according to the laws of the Torah, which call for decisive victory and the welfare of our soldiers above all else.

If people like Gadi Eisenkot want to differ with me on this matter, then let them offer their services to the U.N. Just keep him and his friends away from our soldiers. They’ve done enough damage.