Robert Besser is a news editor who has worked in television and newspapers in the United States, Asia and the Middle East.

On September 8 Britain announced that it would prohibit goods manufactured in Judea and Samaria from being imported into the UK.

At the same time, Great Britain spent considerable diplomatic resources to convince eleven other leftist nations to participate in this boycott.

In announcing the anti-Jewish boycott, which is designed to appease their leftist and Moslem citizens, British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband accused the Jews of the blood libel of the “ethnic cleansing" of Arabs.

Additionally, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the boycott of the Jews would enable Britain to “stand up for its values."

Listening to the cheering of the leftist UK Parliament following the announcement to boycott the Jews, it would have been difficult to know whether this was London in 2026 or Munich in 1936.

And if it is possible to do, Miliband even rubbed salt into the Jewish wound by seeking to add legitimacy to Britain’s state antisemitism by prefacing his announcement with “As a Jew…." Of course, the first and last time Miliband participated in anything remotely Jewish was when he was eight days old.

While Miliband thought it important to announce he was a Jew, to add legitimacy to defaming Israel in parliament, he did not think it was important to be a Jew when choosing a wife, who bore him two non-Jewish children.

The Europeans have always flung charges at the Jews that could not be refuted. The Jews were the killers of their lord, poisoners of the wells, defilers of Christian women, spreaders of plagues, the Jews baked Christian’s blood into matzah and were simultaneously Communists and capitalists.

Ethnic cleansing?

Clearly, the Jews are not very good at ethnic cleansing.

When Israel liberated Judea and Samaria in 1967 the Arab population was 585,000. By 2021 it had grown to 1.8 million.

As another example of the ineptness of Jewish ethnic cleansing, the Gaza Arab population in 1967 was 354,000. And by 2023 there were 1.8 million Arabs in Gaza.

If Israel is practicing ethnic cleansing, we are doing a pretty poor job of it.

Also, the Jews of Israel are not very good at practicing apartheid.

Of the 120 seats in the last Knesset, the Arabs were elected to 13.

Also, in 2023 the Israel Bar Association had 77,000 members, including 10,000 Arab lawyers.

How about judges? As of 2015 there were 52 Arab judges in Israel, including on the Supreme Court.

And there’s more. In 2023 the Arabs made up 25 percent of Israel’s physicians, Arabs were 27 percent of all nurses and 27 percent of all dentists.

And Israel’s alleged apartheid has resulted in 49 percent of all pharmacists being Arabs.

Britain’s prime minister of the week, Burnham, told Parliament that he would ban Jewish products, as evidence that Britain could “stand up for its values."

When the Arab countries expelled 900,000 Jews following Israel gaining independence there was no talk from Britain about standing up for their values.

When Kuwait expelled 287,000 Palestinian Arabs in 1990-91, there was again silence from Britain.

However, Britain was not silent when the Jordanian Arab Legion expelled every Jew in the Old City of Jerusalem in 1948.

That was because the Jordanian army was being led by 50 British officers, who ordered the Arabs to rid the Old City of the Jews who had largely lived there dating back to King David.

Those British “values" the Jew-hating Burnham and Miliband boast of were also strangely quiet when the Chinese arrested one million of their Moslem citizens in 2017 and threw them into re-education camps.

And Britain has been especially silent about the total lack of human rights in Cuba, North Korea, Russia, Pakistan, the Arab world and more.

We Jews have been witnesses to the Europeans, from Roman times to medieval Europe to the enlightenment to today, as they always sought new ways to destroy the Jews.

And of all nations, only the Jews watched in horror as most European countries slammed their doors on Jews fleeing the German barbarians during the Shoah.

But now, once again, we witness the Europeans embracing a religion--a leftist religion-- that demands that the Jews die, and with the same zeal as their soul-mates during the Spanish Inquisition.

For the European desire to kill Jews burns in its people, sometimes with great intensity and other times less so.

Now it is flaring up again, this time under the guise of progressivism, inclusion, homosexuality, and climate change, with all of this being a wide-ranging paganism. But whatever the name they use, we must recognize that what we are watching is the European’s genetic Jew-hatred.

And just as it is impossible to free the Vatican of their Jew-hatred, and just as it is impossible to free the Arab nations of their Jew-hatred, so it is impossible to overcome the 2,000 year old rabid European hatred of Jews.

However, let us look beyond Europe, since it is time for Israel to move on. Critically, Israel needs to prepare to absorb the Jews now living in Europe. For those who choose to leave will thrive in Israel. And as we have seen so many times throughout our history, those Jews who remain among the Jew haters will turn to dust.

We also need to recognize that we Jews should not be building a future with ignorant and uncivilized Europeans. For the more we see of them, the more the Jews should be sure that we have little in common with Europe.

We Jews believe in our religion, while the Europeans say all religion is the enemy. We Jews believe in marriage and children, while the Europeans declare the opposite. We Jews believe that education does not end with a worthless college degree, but is a life-long endeavor, while the Europeans remain eternally ignorant. And we Jews believe in hard work, while Europe’s levels of productivity are fast collapsing.

We Jews of Israel also believe in patriotism and self-defense, both of which today’s Europeans despise.

And just to remind we Jews that we have seen this before, we watch as today’s Europe is again turning upside down.

Which is why it is lunacy that the Jews are being lectured to about morality by the descendants of the Europeans who butchered us for 2,000 years.

The British are lecturing the Jews about morality! But how many Jews did the British kill during the shoah? For Hitler could not have found a more willing partner than the British, who refused to allow Europe’s fleeing Jews to enter Israel, telling the Jews to instead wait for the arrival of Hitler.

Indeed, killing Jews was so important to the British that they diverted very significant military resources during World War II so they could maintain a naval blockade to prevent Europe’s Jews from entering Israel.

And the French, who never miss a chance to lecture the Jews about morality, ordered their police forces to arrest and deliver 76,000 Jews to be killed by the Germans, including 11,000 children, during the Shoah.

And these are the countries lecturing the Jews about morality and justice?

Why don’t Britain and the other nations that want to sanction “settlers" apply the same standard to Turkey’s illegal occupation of Northern Cyprus?

While the Europeans scream about the Jews’ “illegal occupation" of our own land, there is not a word about so many other occupations, such as China in Tibet and Mongolia. And how about Russia occupying Japanese islands since 1945?

Indeed, there are over 200 disputed occupations worldwide, and yet we only hear about the Jews.

Just because so many Jews share European backgrounds we seem to believe in the primacy of European culture and morality.

But Jewish history proves that nothing could be farther from the truth.

So just as the reborn Israel allowed the Jews to shed so many diaspora attitudes which weighed us down, so we in Israel must shed our fiction about Europe.

The savages we should fear are not in the jungles of Africa. The anti-intellectuals and their unending violence are not in third world countries.

Rather, it is the Europeans who are the savages who seek to kill the Jews in 2026, just as they have done since they embraced Christianity in 380 CE.

We Jews are obligated to remember our past. But we are also obligated to realistically secure our future.

And for the sake of Israel and all Jews, our future should never again be tied to the eternally Jew-hating Europe.