Amb. Mike Huckabee: Jerusalem is unlike any city in the world

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee addressed a festive diplomatic reception at the Mayor's Sukkah in Jerusalem on Sunday, emphasizing the United States' commitment to maintaining a permanent presence in the Israeli capital.

The reception, hosted for the first time by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and his wife, Stavit, at Safra Square, brought together ambassadors, diplomatic representatives, and senior diplomats from dozens of countries to celebrate Sukkot.

Addressing the gathering, Huckabee spoke about his appreciation for Jerusalem and its unique character, noting that as a resident of the city, he considers Lion his own mayor.

"Anyone who comes to Jerusalem, I always feel like, will be overwhelmed with the just sense that this is unlike any city in the world. I really believe that," Huckabee said.

"Jerusalem truly is an international city. And it's unlike any I know. But I tell people who come to visit here, I say, it is also an incredibly livable city."

The Ambassador praised Lion for his leadership, highlighting his ability to balance the city's development with its historical significance as the capital of the Jewish people for 3,000 years.

Huckabee then announced progress toward establishing a permanent US Embassy complex in Jerusalem, revealing that arrangements to secure the property had recently been completed.

"We will soon be breaking ground on our property to begin the construction of the U.S. Embassy that will be our permanent home rather than being spread out all over the country," he said.

Addressing Lion directly, Huckabee stressed that the new embassy would represent far more than an investment in physical infrastructure.

"Mr. Mayor, I want you to know that it is more than simply a building and a facility. It is our commitment as a United States of America and a partner of Israel to say that we are going to put a permanent imprint in this city so that we will have so much invested here that there is no way that in the future someone would ever come and try to move us out of Jerusalem where we belong."

משה ליאון בסוכתו בירושלים צילום: אבי מזרחי

Mayor Lion also addressed the diplomatic gathering, reaffirming Jerusalem's status as Israel's capital and expressing hope that additional countries would establish embassies in the city.

"Jerusalem is a capital of Israel, a fact of history and of today. Nine countries already have their embassies here and in coming weeks Colombia will become the 10th. We welcome them and we hope the rest of you will be next," Lion said.

Describing the spirit of the holiday reception, Lion added: "This sukkah presents the Jerusalem we are proud of, open, welcoming and diverse."

He concluded with a prayer for peace, invoking the traditional Hebrew words, "Spread over us Your sukkah of peace."

Alongside Huckabee, the reception was attended by ambassadors and representatives from Russia, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the Vatican, Australia, Austria, the Czech Republic, South Korea, Argentina, Chile, Georgia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Zambia, and South Sudan, as well as the deputy ambassadors of India and Greece.